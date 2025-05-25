Boost non-oil revenues: Iraqi PM orders state-owned enterprises overhaul

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani chaired a high-level meeting of the Higher Committee for the Restructuring of State-Owned Enterprises, issuing directives to classify state-owned enterprises and accelerate financial and administrative reforms.

According to a statement from his office, the committee reviewed its core agenda, which includes revitalizing Iraq’s non-oil revenues, restructuring public sector companies, and assessing previous reform decisions. The meeting focused on aligning public enterprise management with sound economic principles to improve performance, secure employee rights, and strengthen the state treasury.

The committee approved several key recommendations, including the establishment of a new entity named the General Company for Construction, Supplies, and Scientific Investments. It also endorsed a reclassification plan for selected public companies and adopted recommendations stemming from the Global Investor Day Conference.

Additionally, the committee approved a new economic policy paper and endorsed guidelines for fuel allocation for public companies, based on reports from its subcommittees tasked with classification and reform oversight.