Iraq signs $27B gas and energy projects

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraq’s government signed a series of major contracts under the $27B Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) at the Artawi field in Basra, covering oil, gas, and clean energy development.

According to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s media office, the PM presided over the signing of the Joint Operating Agreement between the Oil Ministry, TotalEnergies, Basra Oil Company, and QatarEnergy. The ceremony was attended by Qatari Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné, Turkish ENKA chief Mehmet Tara, senior representatives from China’s CPECC, and Hyundai’s operations executive Ryu Seongan, alongside Iraqi energy officials.

Al-Sudani welcomed the deals as proof of Iraq’s improving investment climate. “Greater Qatari and international investments reflect the progress of Iraq’s economic and security environment,” he said, adding that Iraq’s market is open to “serious global companies across infrastructure and development sectors.”

The contracts include: