Iraq signs $27B gas and energy projects
Shafaq News – Baghdad
On Sunday, Iraq’s government signed a series of major contracts under the $27B Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) at the Artawi field in Basra, covering oil, gas, and clean energy development.
According to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s media office, the PM presided over the signing of the Joint Operating Agreement between the Oil Ministry, TotalEnergies, Basra Oil Company, and QatarEnergy. The ceremony was attended by Qatari Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné, Turkish ENKA chief Mehmet Tara, senior representatives from China’s CPECC, and Hyundai’s operations executive Ryu Seongan, alongside Iraqi energy officials.
Al-Sudani welcomed the deals as proof of Iraq’s improving investment climate. “Greater Qatari and international investments reflect the progress of Iraq’s economic and security environment,” he said, adding that Iraq’s market is open to “serious global companies across infrastructure and development sectors.”
The contracts include:
Joint Operating Agreement – QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies, as lead operator, with the Oil Ministry and Basra Oil Company to develop Artawi field under the GGIP.
Seawater Treatment Plant (STF) – TotalEnergies with Hyundai to build a 7.5 million barrels-per-day capacity facility to supply treated seawater for enhanced oil recovery in southern fields.
Central Oil and Gas Processing Plant – TotalEnergies with Turkey’s ENKA to produce 210,000 barrels of oil per day, 163 million cubic feet of gas, and 240,000 barrels of injection water daily, with zero gas flaring technology.
Gas Processing Facility – TotalEnergies with China’s CPECC to capture associated gas from Artawi and other fields, targeting 600 million cubic feet per day in two phases.