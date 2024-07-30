Iraqi Oil Ministry reports increase in gas storage and production

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced that the country's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage has risen to over 133,000 tons, with production exceeding 7,000 tons.

Izzat Saber, Undersecretary for Gas Affairs, stated, "The daily LPG production rate from companies has reached 7,370 tons." attributing this increase to the activation of gas investment projects within the oil sector and the strong support from both the Prime Minister and the Minister of Oil.

In turn, Anmar Ali Hussein, General Manager of the Gas Filling and Services Company, reported that the company has achieved high efficiency in meeting the needs of citizens and service sectors in Baghdad and other provinces. "The company has managed to supply gas cylinders, provide for service complexes, and equip vehicles."

Hussein noted that daily gas consumption stands at 5,700 tons, and there is currently a surplus in domestically produced gas relative to consumption rates.

Furthermore, Hussein indicated that numerous projects aimed at supporting the growth and development of the liquefied gas sector are planned in line with the government's program.