Shafaq News- Tehran

Iraq will not allow its airspace or territory to be used against Iran or other neighboring countries, National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Aboudi said during talks with Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei in Tehran on Saturday, Iranian media outlets reported.

Al-Aboudi added that Iraq would fully implement its security agreement with Iran.

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Rezaei said foreign involvement should not undermine economic cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran, adding that a strong, independent, and developed Iraq could help establish a new regional security system.

Al-Aboudi arrived in Tehran earlier on Saturday as an envoy of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, according to Iraq's National Security Advisory. His visit followed Baghdad's decision to close all but two land border crossings with Iran for security reasons, drawing objections from Tehran.