Shafaq News

World champion Spain will face France and England will meet Norway in March’s UEFA Nations League quarterfinals, two World Cup rematches set by the draw in Nyon.

England beat Spain 3-2 in Madrid in the final round of group matches, ending Spain’s 43-match unbeaten run and taking first place in Group A3. Both teams finished on 15 points. Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa and Ben White put England 3-0 ahead before Spain scored twice.

Germany beat the Netherlands 5-0 in Berlin to win Group A2. Germany, the Netherlands and Greece all finished on 11 points, with the Dutch taking the group’s second quarterfinal place. France beat Turkiye 2-1 to win Group A1, while Belgium secured second place with a 4-1 win over Italy. Norway beat Denmark 3-2 to advance alongside defending champion Portugal, which won by the same score in Wales.

Spain hosts France on March 25, 2027, in a rematch of the World Cup semifinal Spain won 2-0. Belgium hosts Germany the same day, with both return legs on March 28. On March 27, Norway hosts England in a rematch of their World Cup quarterfinal, which England won 2-1 after extra time. The Netherlands hosts Portugal that day in a repeat of the inaugural Nations League final. England and Portugal host the return legs on March 30.

Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Austria and Sweden earned promotion to League A. Four more places in League A for the next edition will be decided in March, when the Republic of Ireland faces Croatia, Slovenia plays Wales, Hungary meets Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina takes on Denmark.

The quarterfinal winners advance to single-game semifinals. The winner of Portugal’s tie with the Netherlands will face Spain or France on June 9. Germany or Belgium will face England or Norway on June 10.

The final and third-place match are scheduled for June 13.