Shafaq News- Seville

Spain beat Croatia 4-1 on Tuesday to maintain its perfect start to the UEFA Nations League, while England earned its first points with a 2-0 victory over Czechia in Prague.

Lamine Yamal scored twice as world champions Spain recorded a second straight Group A3 victory after opening the campaign with a 3-2 win over England at Wembley. Croatia, which had beaten Czechia 2-1 in its opener, suffered its first defeat.

England recovered from its opening loss as Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane scored in the second half against 10-man Czechia. Pavel Sulc was sent off in the first half before Gordon broke the deadlock and Kane added the second.

In League B, Switzerland recorded its second consecutive 3-0 victory, beating Scotland at Hampden Park after Jack Hendry was sent off. Slovenia defeated North Macedonia 2-0 in the group’s other match.

In League C, Albania beat San Marino 3-0, Slovakia defeated Kazakhstan 2-1 and Iceland won 3-0 in Luxembourg. Bulgaria and Estonia drew 0-0, Finland was held 0-0 by Belarus, while Moldova and the Faroe Islands drew 1-1.