Shafaq News

Germany beat the Netherlands 5-0 to finish top of its UEFA Nations League group on Monday, while Switzerland defeated Scotland 4-0.

Florian Wirtz scored twice in Berlin, with Derry Scherhant, Nico Schlotterbeck and Brajan Gruda also on target. Scherhant opened the scoring before halftime, followed by four German goals after the break. Germany and the Netherlands advanced to the quarterfinals as Group A2 winner and runner-up, respectively. Both finished on 11 points alongside Greece, which beat Serbia 1-0 but placed third on the head-to-head tiebreakers.

In League B, a Lewis Ferguson own goal put Switzerland ahead before Winsley Boteli, Alvyn Sanches and Zeki Amdouni added goals. Switzerland had already secured promotion to League A. Slovenia’s 3-0 win at North Macedonia confirmed second place in Group B1 and a promotion playoff berth, while Scotland finished third.

Iceland secured promotion to League B with a 3-0 victory over Luxembourg, while Estonia beat Bulgaria 2-1 to finish second in Group C4 and enter the promotion playoffs. In Group C3, already-promoted Slovakia drew 2-2 with Kazakhstan. The Faroe Islands beat Moldova 1-0 to take second place and a promotion playoff spot.

In League D, Lithuania defeated Liechtenstein 2-1, while Gibraltar drew 1-1 with Malta.