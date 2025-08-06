Water ministry denies using fresh water for oil wells

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraq’s Ministry of Water Resources denied reports claiming that freshwater is being used to inject oil wells, stressing it firmly opposes such practices.

Ministry spokesperson Khaled Shamal stated that a prior agreement with Ministry of Oil “stipulates the exclusive use of seawater or saline drainage water for oil extraction operations.”

The clarification comes amid rising public concern over water scarcity and resource management in the country, particularly as Iraq faces one of the most severe droughts in its modern history.

Earlier, the ministry had issued repeated warnings about the declining water reserves, noting that it is implementing distribution plans prioritizing drinking water and minimal irrigation for gardens, in the absence of a comprehensive summer agricultural strategy.

Iraq has been grappling with worsening drought conditions for years due to climate change, reduced rainfall, and a significant drop in water inflows from upstream countries, particularly Turkiye and Iran.

Compounding the crisis, water levels in the country’s dams and reservoirs have plummeted below safe thresholds, raising alarms about long-term sustainability and national water security.