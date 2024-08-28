Iraq partners with foreign firms to secure sustainable water future

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources announced, on Wednesday, the signing of a contract with two foreign companies to secure a sustainable water future, develop irrigation systems, and address the impacts of climate change on rivers.

This announcement was made during the first meeting of the steering committee to launch the initial update of the strategic study on Iraq's water and land resources. The meeting was chaired by Minister of Water Resources Aoun Dhiab Abdullah, with the attendance of the Italian Ambassador to Iraq, Maurizio Greganti, MP Sanaa al-Lehibi, and members of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Water, and Marshlands, at the General Authority for Irrigation and Reclamation Projects.

In his remarks, Minister Abdullah stated that the ministry has partnered with a consortium of Italy's Hydronova and Jordan's Concord companies to initiate the project. This effort is focused on updating the strategic study to develop a national roadmap for water resource development and utilization. The project will also establish a timeline for implementing and rehabilitating the necessary infrastructure to achieve water, food, and energy security, while also preserving the environment.

Abdullah emphasized that water resources are vital for sustaining economic, social, and environmental development. Given the rapid climate changes, population growth, and various challenges, he stressed the need to update the strategic study to adapt to current realities and address both immediate and future challenges.

The success of this project, according to Abdullah, heavily relies on the collaboration among all stakeholders in the water sector and the unification of efforts to achieve common goals and implement the study's outcomes, ensuring a sustainable future for future generations.

Italian Ambassador Greganti highlighted that this project is a critical step toward securing a sustainable water future for Iraq to develop vital irrigation systems, address the effects of climate change on rivers, manage salinity levels in the Shatt al-Arab, and enhance the safety and capacity of Mosul Dam and other artificial water basins in Iraq.

The event also included a documentary presentation showcasing the achievements of the strategic study and the key areas of its update, along with a speech by Andrea Catarozzi, the head of the advisory team responsible for the study.