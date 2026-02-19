Britain denounces 10-year Iran sentence for detained couple

Shafaq News- London

The United Kingdom on Thursday condemned a 10-year prison sentence imposed on a British couple in Iran on espionage charges, calling the ruling “totally unjustifiable.”

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said London would “pursue this case relentlessly” until Craig and Lindsay Foreman are returned to Britain and reunited with their family.

Tehran did not immediately comment.

The couple was arrested in January 2025 while traveling through Iran and have remained in detention since. Iranian authorities accused them of gathering information in multiple locations.

In a family statement, the Foremans said they appeared at a three-hour trial on October 27 without being allowed to present a defense. Lindsay Foreman’s son, Joe Bennett, added that no evidence was provided to support the espionage charges and raised concerns over the lack of transparency.

The family also claimed that the couple faced restricted access to legal counsel, periods of solitary confinement, limited communication, and disrupted consular visits.