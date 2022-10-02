Iraq to expand wheat acreage to cope with rising wheat prices

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-02T21:51:50+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq seeks to expand wheat acreage in a bid to mitigate the global rise in wheat prices, the Ministry of Water Resources said in a statement on Sunday. The Ministry said it plans to sow one million Acres with wheat and "a very small amount" of barley in its 2022-2023 winter crop planting season. The Iraqi cabinet directed the trade ministry to import wheat to store for the future, the statement said. Iraq, a major Middle East grain importer, has faced water shortages for several years. The ministry of water resources said on Friday that 2022 was the driest year Iraq has witnessed since 1930. Iraq harvested 625,000 Acres in the 2021-2022 season, according to the agriculture ministry.

related