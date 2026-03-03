Iran denies US envoy’s claims on uranium enrichment, says 787 killed in strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday rejected claims by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff regarding Washington’s demands on uranium enrichment, while reaffirming Tehran’s stated position against developing nuclear weapons.

Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei “remained until the last moment firm in his religious position prohibiting the development of nuclear weapons,” adding that Iran sat down for talks with the United States in Geneva “while scenes of the killing of Iran’s people were still before our eyes,” describing Witkoff’s claims about US proposals as “false.”

He also accused the United States and Israel of deliberately targeting civilian and medical infrastructure in Iran in an attempt “to paralyze life” in the country.

The Iranian Red Crescent said the death toll from the US-Israeli attacks had risen to 787.

On Monday, Witkoff said Washington’s efforts to reach a nuclear agreement with Iran in Geneva collapsed before the joint US-Israeli strikes. He said he and Jared Kushner had proposed suspending uranium enrichment for ten years with fuel costs covered, but Tehran rejected the offer, indicating its insistence on maintaining an enrichment program for weapons purposes.