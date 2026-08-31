Shafaq News- Washington

President Donald Trump and senior administration officials are considering limited strikes on Iranian military capabilities in the Strait of Hormuz following Tehran’s attacks on US bases in Jordan, Axios reported on Monday, citing three US officials.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has drawn up plans to periodically target Iranian radar, air defense, and anti-ship missile systems, seeking to prevent Tehran from restoring its ability to threaten oil tankers, US Navy vessels, and Air Force aircraft around the strategic waterway, according to the outlet.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth supports the proposal, which had not received Trump’s approval before the latest escalation. “The President retains all options at his disposal,” a White House official told Axios.

US concerns have reportedly intensified as Iran works to restore systems degraded during two months of American operations in the strait. In one recent incident, an Iranian anti-aircraft missile was fired toward a US F-35 providing cover for transiting ships. Although it did not come close enough to pose a threat, American officials viewed the launch as evidence of Tehran’s efforts to rebuild its military capacity.

CENTCOM has advised Hegseth, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, and the White House that periodic action may be necessary to keep shipping lanes relatively safe. The administration had previously resisted the option over concerns that it could widen the conflict, but Iran’s ballistic missile attacks on US bases in Jordan on Sunday could alter that calculation, Axios reported.

Tehran targeted sites housing American forces in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates after Washington hit Larak Island late Sunday, its first such operation against Iran in a month. Iranian media put the toll at three, including members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy.

Trump vowed retaliation on Monday, declaring, “We’re going to hit them hard.”