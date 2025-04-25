Kremlin Officer: US, Russia narrowing differences on Ukraine conflict

Shafaq News/ Washington and Moscow are edging closer on key issues after a three-hour meeting between US envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, a Kremlin official revealed on Friday.

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, who attended the talks, described the meeting as “constructive and very useful,” noting that discussions extended beyond Ukraine to include broader international concerns.

Both sides discussed the possibility of restarting direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which have remained stalled since early in the war that began in February 2022.

Witkoff did not comment publicly after the talks. His latest trip comes amid reports of Ukrainian and European resistance to parts of a proposed US peace plan.

The US proposal under consideration would see Washington formally recognize Russia’s control over Crimea—annexed in 2014—as well as de facto control over parts of southern and eastern Ukraine held by Russian forces. An alternative plan backed by Ukraine and some European allies avoids territorial recognition and focuses on securing a ceasefire first.

Differences also remain on sanctions relief for Moscow, security guarantees for Ukraine, and the future structure of Ukraine’s armed forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated this week that any recognition of Crimea as Russian would violate Ukraine’s constitution.

Yesterday, Trump publicly urged Putin to cease military operations in Ukraine, especially following a deadly Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv that resulted in numerous civilian casualties. He earlier criticized Zelenskyy’s recent statement rejecting any recognition of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, calling it an obstacle to peace talks.

Since February 2025, Trump pushed for a peace deal, including direct talks with both the Russian and Ukrainian presidents.