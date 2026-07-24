Islamabad demands end to Iranian Gulf attacks

Shafaq News- Islamabad

Iran must halt attacks on Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States before any US-Iran peace talks can resume, Reuters quoted Pakistani sources on Friday, who revealed that Islamabad has already conveyed the condition to Tehran as it works with China to revive diplomacy aimed at ending nearly five months of fighting.

Citing three sources familiar with the effort, the outlet learned that Islamabad is working to restart stalled negotiations between Washington and Tehran, although significant hurdles continue to complicate any return to the negotiating table.

"The Chinese are unhappy because Iran's attacks on other Gulf States and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz are hitting their interests," a Pakistani government official remarked, noting that continued disruption in the Red Sea would threaten another strategic trade route on which Beijing depends.

China's Foreign Ministry previously indicated that Beijing supports mediation efforts by Pakistan and other parties and will continue to play an active role in restoring peace and stability in the Gulf region.

The United States and Iran have exchanged attacks in recent days, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirming that it had completed its 12th consecutive night of strikes on Iranian military and maritime targets, while Iran retaliated with attacks on US military facilities in Jordan and Kuwait.

Earlier on Friday, the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, revealed that Bahrain and Kuwait had secretly deployed fighter jets to strike targets inside Iran, marking the first direct military action of its kind against Tehran.

According to the newspaper, the strikes, carried out earlier this month, targeted drone and missile storage facilities, along with other military sites, and came in retaliation for Iranian strikes on several locations in both countries.