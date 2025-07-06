Iran at BRICS: 6,000+ civilians killed in US-Israeli strikes

Shafaq News – Rio de Janeiro/Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned, on Sunday, recent US–Israeli strikes on Iran, warning they undermine global stability and breach international law.

Speaking at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Araghchi described the attacks as a “lethal blow” to diplomacy, claiming they killed or wounded more than 6,000 civilians and damaged homes, nuclear sites, and critical infrastructure.

He argued that targeting Iranian nuclear facilities violated the Non-Proliferation Treaty and UN Security Council Resolution 2231, stressing there is no legal basis to strike civilian nuclear programs on suspicions of weaponization.

He further charged Washington and Israel with protecting Israeli operations in Gaza and occupied Arab territories while Western allies blocked accountability efforts. “My people stayed steadfast and resolved in defense of our homeland,” he declared, asserting that Iranian resistance ultimately halted the strikes.

Araghchi pledged Iran would keep defending itself “with all force” against future attacks and pursue legal action over what Tehran calls Israeli war crimes, urging the global community and multilateral bodies to uphold international law and reject impunity.