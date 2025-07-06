BRICS Summit kicks off in Brazil

Shafaq News – Rio de Janeiro

The 17th BRICS Summit began on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, bringing together leaders and senior officials from ten member states to discuss enhanced international cooperation and a roadmap toward a multipolar global order.

The summit’s agenda includes discussions on economic integration, reforming global governance frameworks, and strengthening BRICS’ collective role in shaping international trade, finance, and diplomacy.

The two-day summit, running through July 7, is being attended virtually by Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov leads the Russian delegation on the ground.

The BRICS group, initially formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded last year to include Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and Iran. Indonesia joined the bloc earlier this year, raising the number of full members to ten.

In addition to its core membership, the bloc maintains strategic cooperation with countries such as Belarus, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia, as part of its broader effort to challenge Western-centric global institutions.