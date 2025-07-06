BRICS Summit ends with call for fairer global order

Shafaq News – Rio de Janeiro

Leaders of the BRICS bloc concluded their 17th summit on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, calling for reforms to global governance, stronger support for developing nations, and collective action on climate finance and artificial intelligence regulation.

In a joint declaration issued at the end of the two-day summit, the group emphasized the need for a more just, inclusive, and multipolar international system, reaffirming its commitment to democracy, human rights, and sustainable development.

The summit, hosted by Brazil, marked the first gathering since the bloc’s expansion. The current membership includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, the UAE, Iran, Ethiopia, and Indonesia, which was formally welcomed during the session. The leaders also announced Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Nigeria, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Uganda, and Uzbekistan as new partner countries.

The declaration stressed the urgency of reforming international institutions, particularly the United Nations, to ensure greater representation for emerging economies and developing states, especially from Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

It called for a more transparent and inclusive process in senior UN appointments, advocating for broader geographical and gender representation, and urged an end to the concentration of high-level positions within a limited group of countries.

The bloc referenced the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, which outline Africa’s demands for stronger representation on the UN Security Council. Russia and China, both permanent Council members, expressed support for Brazil and India to take on greater roles in the UN system, including potential permanent seats.

Leaders adopted several initiatives during the summit, including framework declaration on climate finance to enhance support for mitigation and adaptation in vulnerable countries, a joint statement on global AI governance, calling for responsible innovation and inclusive regulation, and the launch of a BRICS partnership to eradicate socially determined diseases, aimed at improving public health through cooperation.

“These efforts reflect our shared commitment to sustainable and people-centered solutions,” the declaration read.

The BRICS countries renewed their support for a rules-based, transparent, and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system, centered around the World Trade Organization (WTO). The leaders underscored the importance of special and differential treatment for developing nations and marked the WTO’s 30th anniversary by urging modernization to reflect today’s global economy.

The bloc also reaffirmed its dedication to multilateralism, international law, and the principles of the UN Charter, describing the United Nations as central to global peace, development, and cooperation.

In a clear push for a multipolar world, the summit positioned BRICS as a leading coalition advocating for global equity and balanced development. The leaders pledged to continue working together to reshape international institutions and ensure that the voices of the Global South are no longer sidelined in decisions affecting the world’s future.