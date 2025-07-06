Putin: BRICS outpaces G7 economically

Shafaq News – Moscow/Rio de Janeiro

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday praised BRICS as a rising economic force surpassing the Group of Seven (G7).

Speaking by video to the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Putin highlighted that BRICS nations now represent a third of the world’s landmass and nearly half its population, citing IMF figures estimating their combined GDP in purchasing power parity at $77 trillion this year, compared to the G7’s $57 trillion.

He emphasized that BRICS members are strengthening cooperation in politics, security, finance, culture, and humanitarian fields, while also noting that the expanded bloc now includes major countries from Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America and has what he described as “huge political, economic, scientific-and-technical, and human potential.”