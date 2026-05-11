Iran: Proposal to the United States “not exaggerated”

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran insisted on Monday that its proposal to the United States is “not exaggerated,” while accusing Washington of maintaining “unreasonable demands.”

During a press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei argued that Tehran is “acting responsibly” to safeguard its rights and has presented “generous proposals” to Washington. He also characterized regional security and stability, including in Lebanon, as “not an excessive demand,” adding that China fully understands Iran’s position and recognizes that “the war imposed on us is not temporary.”

US President Donald Trump, however, had described Iran’s response to the latest American proposal aimed at ending the regional conflict as “totally unacceptable.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, Tehran submitted a multi-page reply containing several counterproposals but stopped short of accepting key US conditions tied to its nuclear program and stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Read more: Force without a finish line: Iran losing war, US losing endgame