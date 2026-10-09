Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US forces have redirected 133 commercial vessels to enforce Washington’s naval blockade against Iran as of Oct. 9, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday, amid mounting threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk takes off from the flight deck of USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) as the guided-missile destroyer supports enforcement of America's ironclad blockade against Iran. As of Oct. 9, U.S. forces have redirected 133 commercial vessels to ensure compliance. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 9, 2026

Earlier on Friday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy warned that shipping companies complying with US instructions could face sanctions, threatening to pursue vessels using routes Tehran considers unauthorized, even beyond the strait.

The IRGC also claimed responsibility for striking the Vietnam-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier NV Sunshine after it allegedly attempted to use an unauthorized southern passage through Hormuz, causing a major fire in the ship’s engine room and propulsion system.

Mohammadreza Naqdi, an adviser to the IRGC commander, threatened on Oct. 7 to close routes Tehran considers illegal, asserting that Iranian forces controlled the strategic waterway.

Reuters documented at least 12 attacks, attempted strikes, or harassment incidents involving tankers near Hormuz between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, citing maritime security sources.

Shipping activity has declined sharply, with Kpler data cited by Reuters showing just seven commodity vessels crossing the strait on Oct. 6, the lowest daily figure since July 23. Crude oil flows stood at approximately 10.1 million barrels per day, about 74% of pre-war levels.