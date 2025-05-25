Houthis strike Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) announced that they targeted Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, using a hypersonic ballistic missile.

In a statement, Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesperson, said the operation has successfully achieved its objective, “causing millions of usurping Zionists to rush to shelters and bringing the airport to a standstill.”

He affirmed the group's continued ban on air traffic to the airport, adding that “most airlines have complied with the ban in recent days, significantly impacting air traffic at the aforementioned airport.”

Saree noted that the attack is in response to what he described as an Israeli “genocide” against the Palestinian people in Gaza, where Israeli hostilities have resulted in at least 53,901 deaths, mostly women and children.

The Israeli military alleged that the missile was intercepted.

Earlier on Friday, Houthis declared attacking the same facility for the third time in less than 24 hours.