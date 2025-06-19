Trump weighs Iran strike options

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump on Thursday reviewed potential military responses targeting Iran’s Fordow uranium enrichment facility, CBS News reported.

Reuters also cited diplomats confirming that the United States and Iran are engaged in direct talks aimed at defusing the escalating conflict with Israel.

Now entering its seventh day, the confrontation has featured sustained missile and drone exchanges. Iran’s latest barrage caused heavy damage in Tel Aviv and Beersheba, injuring 271 people, according to Israeli Channel 12.

Following the strike, Israeli officials accused Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of committing “grave war crimes” and vowed accountability, alleging that a missile hit Soroka Medical Center, which is responsible for treating around a million Israelis.