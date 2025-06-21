Trump consults inner circle on Iran response

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump has been consulting donors, media figures, and elected officials on how to respond to escalating tensions with Iran, The Washington Post reported on Saturday.

The consultations come as Trump faces pressure to involve the United States directly in Israel’s ongoing air campaign, including appeals from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, the president has maintained that Iran must be prevented from developing a nuclear weapon while avoiding direct military engagement.

According to the report, Trump’s advisers are split between those advocating for a military strike and others backing diplomatic engagement. Figures supporting negotiations have reportedly gained influence, steering the president toward a more cautious approach.

"The US President supports diplomatic efforts underway in Geneva as a potential path toward an agreement with Tehran," a senior US official said, adding that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff did not attend the talks, though he remains in "regular contact" with Iranian officials.

The European-led discussions have focused on reviving stalled negotiations and containing regional escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict's ninth day.