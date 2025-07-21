PYKS: Suwayda violence highlights need for dialogue

Shafaq News – Qamishli

On Monday, The Yekiti Kurdistan Party – Syria (PYKS) held the Syrian transitional government accountable for the clashes in Suwayda, accusing it of relying on "repression and exclusion" instead of diplomacy.

In a statement, the party raised alarm over what it called “sectarian massacres” and widespread destruction of public and private property, warning that such violence threatens civil peace and deepens the suffering of Syrians.

Condemning the use of force against peaceful demands by members of the Druze community, PYKS asserted that durable solutions require a serious national dialogue inclusive of all Syrian groups.

While welcoming the fragile ceasefire declared on Sunday, which saw the redeployment of internal security forces and the withdrawal of tribal fighters, PYKS urged the formation of an independent investigative committee with international oversight to ensure accountability.

A founding member of the Kurdish National Council (KNC), PYKS advocates for federalism and constitutionally recognized Kurdish autonomy within a unified, democratic Syria—offering a clear alternative to the Democratic Union Party’s (PYD) model of decentralized “democratic confederalism” in the northeast.