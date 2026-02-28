Netanyahu says signs point to Khamenei’s death

Shafaq News- Middle East (Updated at 23:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Saturday that Israeli forces destroyed the compound of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a “surprise strike.”

“Signs are increasing that Khamenei is no longer with us,” Netanyahu said in a televised statement, thanking US President Donald Trump for his support, adding that the war “will lead to true peace.”

An Israeli official confirmed to Axios that Khamenei is dead, citing Israeli intelligence assessments. Another Israeli official also confirmed to Reuters that Khamenei was killed, noting that his body had been found.

However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson told ABC News that Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian are “in good health.” Iranian media quoted Tehran City Council member Meysam Mozaffar, revealing that two relatives of the Supreme Leader, Zahra Haddad Adel, the wife of Mojtaba Khamenei, and Mesbah al-Hoda Bagheri Kani, Khamenei’s son-in-law, were killed in strikes targeting Tehran. There has been no official confirmation of their deaths.

The remarks follow coordinated US and Israeli strikes on sites inside Iran, which Washington described as action against “imminent threats from the Iranian regime.” Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Regional media also reported strikes on sites in Saudi Arabia and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.