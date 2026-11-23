Shafaq News- Gaza

The Israeli military killed a Palestinian in Jabalia, northern Gaza, outside areas under its control, and wounded two others, Palestinian medical sources reported on Monday.

In al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, another Palestinian was wounded by Israeli military fire.

Gaza’s Health Ministry announced that the death toll in the Palestinian territory since October 7, 2023, had risen to 74,746, after hospitals received four bodies over the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, the death toll had reached 1,679, with 6,100 others wounded.