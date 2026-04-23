Israeli attack kills three in Southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli airstrike on the Shoukin road in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh district killed three people on Thursday, the Health Ministry said, as military activity continued despite the ceasefire.

Local media reported that artillery fire on the town of Yater in Bint Jbeil wounded two people, including a child. Additional strikes hit areas across Bint Jbeil, Tyre, and Nabatieh districts, accompanied by explosions, demolitions, and low-altitude aerial surveillance.

مراسل الجديد : تحليق للطيران الحربي الاسرائيلي مع إطلاق للبالونات الحرارية فوق الخيام ومحيطها pic.twitter.com/PHc9now5vp — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) April 23, 2026

A second round of ambassador-level talks between Lebanon and Israel is scheduled for today in the United States. The first round took place in Washington on April 14, followed three days later by the ceasefire agreement halting military operations between Hezbollah and Israel.

Despite the ceasefire, which is set to expire on April 26, Lebanon’s National Council for Scientific Research has recorded around 220 Israeli violations, including airspace breaches, artillery fire, airstrikes, and ground activity.

Since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed 2,294 people and injured 7,544 others as of April 17, including 177 children and 274 women among the dead, and 704 children and 1,223 women among the injured, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. On the Israeli side, the army indicated that its wounded have risen to 735 since the start of operations in southern Lebanon, including 44 in critical condition and 100 with moderate injuries.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: Lebanon's fragmented power blocks peace with Israel