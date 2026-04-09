Iran war death toll surpasses 3,000, many bodies unidentified

Shafaq News- Tehran

The death toll in Iran since the outbreak of the war on February 28 has exceeded 3,000, the head of Iran’s Forensic Medicine Organization announced on Thursday, adding that a significant number of bodies still requiring identification procedures.

He said around 40 percent of the bodies need forensic examination to determine their identities and return them to their families, clarifying that “the organization is making intensive efforts to complete these processes despite the difficult conditions caused by the war.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s Health Ministry announced that 7,451 people have been injured since the start of the war as a result of missile attacks from Iran and Lebanon.

Read more: 5,100+ killed across the Middle East as US-Israel-Iran war enters ceasefire