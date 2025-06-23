Iran unleashes Kheibar missile in 21st wave of attacks on Israel

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched, on Monday, the 21st wave of its True Promise 3 campaign, deploying a combination of precision-guided drones and ballistic missiles in response to ongoing Israeli strikes.

In a statement, the IRGC confirmed that the latest barrage marked the first operational use of the multi-warhead Kheibar missile and introduced new targeting tactics aimed at maximizing accuracy and impact.

The strikes hit Israeli positions across the northern, central, and southern regions, the IRGC added.

The escalation followed Israel’s latest air assault, including a direct strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility—a central component of its atomic infrastructure. Since June 13, Iran and Israel have traded daily missile and drone attacks. Despite mounting international pressure for de-escalation, both sides continue to exchange fire across multiple fronts.