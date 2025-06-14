IRGC announces continued strikes under True Promise 3
Shafaq News/ On
Saturday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the
continuation of its military offensive under True Promise 3, targeting
Israeli infrastructure.
According to a
statement by the IRGC’s public relations office, the latest wave of the
operation involved coordinated drone and missile attacks on Israeli jet fuel
production facilities and energy supply centers, warning that Iranian armed
forces would continue their operations “with greater intensity and scope” if
Israeli actions persist.
The statement also
reported that Iran’s Aerospace Defense Network, operating under the country’s
joint air defense command, had intercepted and destroyed three cruise missiles,
ten drones, and dozens of small unmanned aircraft allegedly launched by Israeli
forces into Iranian territory.
Earlier, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran targeting a fuel
storage facility in the capital Tehran, igniting massive explosions.