IRGC announces continued strikes under True Promise 3

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the continuation of its military offensive under True Promise 3, targeting Israeli infrastructure.

According to a statement by the IRGC’s public relations office, the latest wave of the operation involved coordinated drone and missile attacks on Israeli jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centers, warning that Iranian armed forces would continue their operations “with greater intensity and scope” if Israeli actions persist.

The statement also reported that Iran’s Aerospace Defense Network, operating under the country’s joint air defense command, had intercepted and destroyed three cruise missiles, ten drones, and dozens of small unmanned aircraft allegedly launched by Israeli forces into Iranian territory.

Earlier, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran targeting a fuel storage facility in the capital Tehran, igniting massive explosions.