Top IRGC aerospace commanders killed as Israel–Iran conflict deepens

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed on Sunday the deaths of seven senior commanders from its Aerospace Force, including its top general, in an Israeli missile strike.

In an official statement, the IRGC identified the slain commanders as Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Mahmoud Bagheri, Davoud Shekhiyan, Mohammad Baqer Taherpour, Mansour Safarpour, Masoud Tayeb, Khosrow Hosseini, and Javad Jarsara. They were reportedly accompanying Hajizadeh—who headed the IRGC’s Aerospace Force and was one of Iran’s most influential military figures—when their position came under attack.

The escalation began on June 13, when Israel launched a surprise missile assault on Iranian territory, targeting critical military and nuclear infrastructure. Tehran retaliated the same night with a massive barrage of missiles and drones, in an operation it dubbed True Promise 3, hitting military and infrastructure sites deep inside Israel over two consecutive nights.

The sustained attacks have caused dozens of casualties and extensive material damage on both sides, fueling global concern about the potential for a broader regional war.

Earlier today, the Israeli army claimed responsibility for striking a nuclear facility in Isfahan, in the center of Iran. According to military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, Israeli forces targeted infrastructure related to uranium enrichment, accusing Iran of advancing a clandestine weapons program.

#عاجل حوالي 50 طائرة مقاتلة هاجمت بنى تحتية وأهداف مرتبطة بالبرنامج النووي الإيراني في طهران⭕️في إطار عملية #الأسد_الصاعد هاجم جيش الدفاع أكثر من 170 هدفًا وأكثر من 720 بنية تحتية عسكرية خلال أقل من ثلاثة أيام.⭕️طوال الليلة الأخيرة حلقت مقاتلات سلاح الجو في سماء طهران وأغارت… pic.twitter.com/ANzYt4iFEz — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 15, 2025

There was no immediate comment from Iranian authorities on the alleged nuclear strike. However, Iran’s Oil Ministry reiterated that the Isfahan refinery remains fully operational, with no disruption to fuel supply.

🔴جيش الدفاع ضرب بقوة المنشأة النووية الايرانية في أصفهان. هذه هي منشأة استراتيجية ومهمة لم تسلم من ضرباتنا. نواصل تسديد الضربات القوية لقدرات النظام الإيراني الاستراتيجية وخاصة تلك المتعلقة بالمشروع النووي pic.twitter.com/8lqobCgKdh — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 15, 2025

As Israeli strikes continue to hit Iranian infrastructure, the Iranian government announced all metro stations in Tehran will remain open 24/7 starting Sunday night to serve as public shelters.