IRGC confirms strikes on Mossad, airbases in latest missile wave

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iran launched the 12th wave of missile strikes, targeting Israeli military and intelligence sites, while simultaneously confronting wide-scale cyberattacks and facing a near-total internet blackout.

According to a statement by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the latest strikes hit Mossad and Israeli military intelligence (Aman) headquarters, as well as air force bases. Iranian media also reported the first-ever use of Sejjil heavy ballistic missiles—capable of striking targets up to 2,000 kilometers away—in this round of attacks.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military reported that it intercepted multiple missiles launched from Iran toward the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, with sirens activated across the city. The military spokespersons added that the Israeli army had struck several Iranian missile launch platforms and vowed to continue its operations against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

The Wall Street Journal, citing Israeli officials, reported that Israel has destroyed 120 Iranian rocket platforms, significantly limiting Tehran’s ability to sustain attacks.

Explosions were heard in Tehran, as Iran's Law Enforcement Command (FARAJA) confirmed injuries among its personnel following an Israeli strike on a national police headquarters.

In cyberspace, Iran’s Cybersecurity Command reported that Israeli-linked cyber units launched extensive attacks on the country’s banking network, leading to service disruptions at two banks—one of which has since been restored. Authorities accused foreign applications of assisting Israel by collecting voice recordings and geolocation data used in military targeting.

Iranian cyber defenses thwarted an attempted cyberattack on the state broadcasting authority, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Independent watchdog NetBlocks confirmed a “near-total national internet blackout” in Iran, citing live network data. The outage follows earlier partial disruptions and comes amid escalating military tensions with Israel.