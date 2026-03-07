Iran: 350 student and teacher casualties in US-Israeli strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Education Ministry on Saturday reported that 192 students and teachers have been killed and 154 wounded since the start of US-Israeli strikes on the country.

According to the ministry, 66 schools were damaged across all provinces.

Meanwhile, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said the number of medical workers killed had risen to 10, accusing Israel and the United States of striking civilian areas despite saying their operations target military sites.

In total, the Iranian Red Crescent reported 1,332 deaths nationwide since the escalation began on February 28.