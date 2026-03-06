Iran expands missile strikes on US, Israeli targets after deadly Minab school strike

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Friday launched a new wave of missile strikes against US and Israeli targets across the region, describing the operation as retaliation for a strike on a girls’ school in southern Iran that killed over 100 people, most of them children.

In a statement, the IRGC Public Relations office said the 22nd wave of “Operation True Promise 4” used Kheibar and Fattah missiles, along with the super-heavy Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missile equipped with a two-ton warhead. The Guard said the strikes targeted what it described as US and Israeli sites “from the Persian Gulf to Tel Aviv,” including Ben Gurion Airport, military facilities in Haifa, and US bases in Gulf countries.

The Guard claimed its missile and drone units destroyed several US radar systems in the region, including THAAD radar installations in the United Arab Emirates and Jordan and the FPS-132 over-the-horizon radar, known as “Desert Eye,” in Qatar.

The IRGC described the wave as “a powerful phase” of its ongoing campaign, rejecting what it called Western claims that Iran’s missile capabilities had weakened or that the pace of missile and drone launches had slowed. It added that Iran’s armed forces are moving toward “the full expansion of the war at the regional level” against US and Israeli targets, asserting that “the initiative on the battlefield remains in Iran’s hands.”

This is a breaking story...