Hezbollah blames government ‘concessions’ after deadly Israeli strike on Lebanese Army

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Saturday condemned an Israeli strike that killed two Lebanese Army officers and a soldier, arguing that the operation reflected the consequences of “concessions made by the Lebanese government” during its negotiations with Israel.

In a statement, Hezbollah denounced the incident as “criminal and cowardly,” arguing that it reflected Israel’s continued disregard for Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Earlier today, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun also decried the raid, calling it a flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty and international law. Viewing the incident as part of an ongoing escalation threatening the country’s stability and security, he urged Washington and the international community to help halt repeated Israeli bombardments.

دان رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون بأشد العبارات الاعتداء الإسرائيلي الذي استهدف دورية للجيش اللبناني على طريق الخردلي - النبطية صباح اليوم وأدى إلى استشهاد ضابطين وعسكري انضموا إلى قافلة من سبقهم من الشهداء العسكريين والمدنيين والأطفال والنساء ورجال الإسعاف والإنقاذ والإعلاميين… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) June 6, 2026

Despite US President Donald Trump’s previous ceasefire declaration, Lebanese media reported multiple Israeli incursions in the western Beaaa Valley, Tyre, Jezzine, Nabatiyeh, and Saida districts.

A rescue team sustained minor injuries while inspecting the site of an earlier strike in the town of Ansariyeh after Israeli aircraft carried out a second attack on the same location. In another incident, an Israeli drone struck a pickup truck on the Deir al-Zahrani road, killing one man.

غارة بين ميفدون وشوكين وقصف على محيط شوكين وزبدين https://t.co/6WkbUlLKpf — National News Agency (@NNALeb) June 6, 2026

Preliminary figures showed six people were killed and four wounded in a shelling on the town of Saksakiyeh. Another person was killed in an operation on the town of Abbasiyeh, while a separate drone raid targeted the town of Maarakeh, with accounts indicating additional casualties.

مراسل الجديد: شهيدان و11 جريحًا في حصيلة أولية للغارة على السكسكية pic.twitter.com/BXd0GUJvj2 — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) June 6, 2026

In Harouf, one person was killed and three others injured in an Israeli bombardment. A three-member medical team from the Risala Scout Emergency Service was assisting wounded civilians in the town when an Israeli drone conducted another sortie nearby, injuring the rescue team and killing an additional civilian.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, continued Israeli military activity since March 2 has killed 3,593 people and wounded 10,990 others, including women and children. The toll includes more than 23 Lebanese Army personnel.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, responded to “repeated Israeli ceasefire violations” with a swarm of drones targeting a concentration of Israeli troops and military vehicles on the southeastern outskirts of Yohmur al-Shaqif, asserting a “direct hit.”

The group also reported damaging a Merkava tank at the newly established Blat military position using an attack drone. It further indicated that it had fired a surface-to-air missile at an Israeli Heron 1 drone over the al-Rayhan area, forcing it to withdraw.

Hezbollah additionally disclosed drone operations against newly established Israeli artillery positions in Adaisseh, including two separate sorties on the same location. Further missions targeted an Israeli artillery position near Wadi Hounine and another artillery site in Yiftah.

Lebanon and Israel earlier this week held a fourth round of direct talks in Washington since hostilities resumed on March 2, 2026.

The proposed framework would condition a ceasefire on a complete halt to Hezbollah operations and the withdrawal of the group’s operatives from areas south of the Litani River.

Under US supervision, both sides agreed to accelerate the establishment of pilot zones in which the Lebanese Armed Forces would exercise exclusive authority, excluding all non-state armed groups. No timetable has been set for an Israeli withdrawal from territory it continues to hold in southern Lebanon.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz maintained that Israel would retain the ability to carry out operations in Beirut, with US backing, in response to any hostile actions targeting Israeli territory or settlements.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, however, rebuffed the proposal, arguing that any agreement must begin with a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, followed by the deployment of the Lebanese Army south of the Litani River, the return of displaced residents, the release of prisoners, and reconstruction efforts.