Israel to establish demilitarized zone south of Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz revealed Wednesday that a demilitarized zone will be established south of the Litani River in southern Lebanon, under a ceasefire framework reached following US-mediated talks in Washington on June 2 and 3.

The announcement followed the fourth round of direct Lebanese-Israeli talks in Washington since hostilities resumed on March 2, 2026. The agreement conditions the ceasefire on a complete halt to fire by Hezbollah and the full withdrawal of its operatives from the south Litani sector. Under US guidance, both sides committed to rapidly advancing the creation of pilot zones in which the Lebanese Armed Forces would assume exclusive territorial control, to the exclusion of all non-state actors. No timeline was set for an Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory.

Katz said Israeli forces would remain in the security zone up to the Yellow Line —a self-declared Israeli military buffer zone stretching roughly 5 to 10 kilometers north of the internationally recognized border —including in the Beaufort Castle area, known as Qala’at al-Shqif, where residents remain barred from returning. He added that Israel retains the freedom to strike Beirut, with American backing, in response to any fire directed at Israeli settlements or territory, and that targeting of Hezbollah infrastructure would continue regardless of the ceasefire.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called the agreement a grave mistake, stating that Lebanese residents would not return to the south and that Israeli forces would press on with operations to destroy infrastructure there.

Fighting continued in southern Lebanon on Wednesday as the diplomatic statement was issued in Washington, with Israeli strikes and artillery fire reported across multiple towns in the south.

Both sides are scheduled to reconvene in Washington during the week of June 22 to work toward a comprehensive agreement, according to a joint statement from the US Department of State.