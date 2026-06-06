Israeli strike kills Lebanese soldiers in South Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 11:14 a.m.)

Several Lebanese soldiers, including an officer, were killed on Saturday when an Israeli strike hit a military vehicle on the Khardali–Nabatieh road in southern Lebanon.

While not specifying the exact toll, the Lebanese army described the strike as a "barbaric" attack amid continued Israeli operations against Lebanon and its people.

استشهاد عدد من العسكريين بينهم ضابط بغارة عدوانية همجية إسرائيلية استهدفت آلية عسكرية على طريق الخردلي - النبطية، في ظل تواصل الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على لبنان وشعبه.#الجيش_اللبناني #LebaneseArmy pic.twitter.com/9Cv5is1aWl — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) June 6, 2026

Local media reported a series of airstrikes and drone attacks across the districts of Saida, Tyre, Jezzine, Nabatieh, and the western Beqaa. One drone strike targeted a vehicle on the Deir al-Zahrani highway, killing one person, while another strike on Saksakiyeh left six dead and four wounded, according to preliminary reports.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military issued evacuation warnings to residents of five towns in Jezzine, Saida, and the western Beqaa, urging them to move north of the Zahrani River. It warned that anyone near Hezbollah operatives, facilities, or military assets was placing their life at risk.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل الى سكان لبنان المتواجدين في البلدات والقرى التالية: عرمتی, مشغرة, كفر حونة, سجد (جزین), انصارية🔸في ضوء قيام حزب الله الارهابي بخرق اتفاق وقف اطلاق النار يضطر جيش الدفاع للعمل ضده بقوة. جيش الدفاع لا ينوي المساس بكم.🔸حرصًا على سلامتكم عليكم إخلاء منازلكم… pic.twitter.com/SWflLqlESr — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 6, 2026

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, continued Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 3,558 people and injured 10,870 others, including women and children. The toll includes more than 23 Lebanese army personnel.