Israeli strike kills Lebanese soldiers in South Lebanon

Israeli strike kills Lebanese soldiers in South Lebanon
2026-06-06T08:07:00+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 11:14 a.m.) 

Several Lebanese soldiers, including an officer, were killed on Saturday when an Israeli strike hit a military vehicle on the Khardali–Nabatieh road in southern Lebanon.

While not specifying the exact toll, the Lebanese army described the strike as a "barbaric" attack amid continued Israeli operations against Lebanon and its people.

Local media reported a series of airstrikes and drone attacks across the districts of Saida, Tyre, Jezzine, Nabatieh, and the western Beqaa. One drone strike targeted a vehicle on the Deir al-Zahrani highway, killing one person, while another strike on Saksakiyeh left six dead and four wounded, according to preliminary reports.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military issued evacuation warnings to residents of five towns in Jezzine, Saida, and the western Beqaa, urging them to move north of the Zahrani River. It warned that anyone near Hezbollah operatives, facilities, or military assets was placing their life at risk.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, continued Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 3,558 people and injured 10,870 others, including women and children. The toll includes more than 23 Lebanese army personnel.

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