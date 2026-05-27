KDP pushes for Kurdish political breakthrough after Eid holiday

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) plans to resume talks with Kurdish political entities after Eid al-Adha in a renewed effort to break the Kurdistan Region’s prolonged political deadlock, senior party official Pshtiwan Sadiq remarked on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference after Eid prayers, Sadiq pointed to a recent call by KDP leader Masoud Barzani urging Kurdish factions to ease tensions and end the stalemate that has delayed the formation of a new government nearly two years after the 2024 Kurdish parliamentary elections.

“We remain in contact with political parties, especially the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). The situation is not as severe as it may appear, though there are issues that need to be addressed,” he noted.

Disputes between the KDP and the PUK, the Kurdistan Region’s two main parties, have continued to delay the formation of a new government. The disagreements mainly revolve around the distribution of senior government positions, power-sharing arrangements, and differing views on relations with Baghdad, oil revenues, and administrative authority.

Read more: Kurdistan Region’s political deadlock: Impact and perils