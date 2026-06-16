Erbil talks focus on US investment and energy cooperation

Shafaq News- Erbil

US Special Presidential Envoy to Iraq and Syria Tom Barrack and Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday discussed expanding US economic engagement in the Kurdistan Region during a meeting in Erbil, the PM’s office stated.

Both sides agreed on the importance of expanding trade relations between the United States, Iraq, and Erbil, as well as increasing the presence of US companies, particularly in the energy sector. They also expressed support for the new Iraqi government led by Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, pointing to the need to promote economic prosperity for all Iraqis and address outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil in accordance with the constitution.

According to the PM’s office, Barrack and Barzani stressed the need of activating the Kurdistan Parliament and ending the political deadlock to pave the way for the formation of the Kurdistan Regional Government's new cabinet as soon as possible.

Barrack praised the Region's development and reconstruction efforts, saying Trump holds the Kurdish people, the Kurdistan Region, and the leadership of Masoud Barzani in particular, in high regard.

The talks were attended by US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires in Baghdad Joshua Harris and the commander of Coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, General Kevin Lambert.