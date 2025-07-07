Disarmament on the table: Lebanon replies to US proposal on Hezbollah

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Monday, US Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack welcomed Lebanon's response to his proposal regarding Hezbollah disarmament.

According to the proposal submitted on June 19, the group would be fully disarmed within four months, after which Israel would withdraw from the areas it occupies inside Lebanon and halt its airstrikes on the country.

Following a meeting with President Joseph Aoun to receive the official response, Barrack described the moment to reporters as critical for Lebanon and the wider region, noting that Washington is "finalizing a future-oriented roadmap that requires open dialogue."

الرئيس عون سلّم السفير الأميركي في تركيا والمبعوث الخاص إلى سوريا، توماس باراك، أفكاراً لبنانية لحلٍّ شامل خلال الاجتماع pic.twitter.com/UUdoyDnBGQ — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) July 7, 2025

Barrack clarified, however, that the United States would not dictate Beirut’s position on Hezbollah, stressing that decisions on the matter rest with the Lebanese government. "Israel seeks peace with Lebanon, but the challenge lies in making it achievable."

Earlier, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem reaffirmed the group's refusal to compromise with Israel. "There is no place for surrender among us."