Shafaq News- Washington

The United States supports resolving outstanding disputes between Baghdad and Erbil through dialogue in line with Iraq’s Constitution, a US State Department spokesperson told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The spokesperson said Washington backs a sovereign, united and federal Iraq, with a stable and prosperous Kurdistan Region within it.

The comments came after US President Donald Trump backed Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s efforts to assert state authority across Iraq, stop oil smuggling, combat corruption and bring all weapons under state control.

Tensions rose on Tuesday after Al-Zaidi ordered federal authorities to take control of all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region and gave the federal Oil Ministry sole authority to approve exports of crude oil and petroleum products. He also directed the ministry to manage its oilfields in areas under the Kurdistan Region’s security control in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin and Diyala.

Read more: Baghdad-Erbil oil dispute exposes constitutional fault lines

Kurdish leaders rejected the directives. Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani rejected what he described as military language toward Kurdistan and called for its constitutional status to be respected.

Iraqi and Kurdish political leaders are expected to meet in Baghdad on December 1 for talks sponsored by Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan. The meeting will seek a constitutional solution to the dispute between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

For Shafaq News, Mustafa Hashem, Washington, DC.