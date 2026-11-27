Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Friday voiced support for Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's efforts to "assert state authority throughout Iraq" and stop the smuggling of Iraqi oil.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also backed Al-Zaidi's push to end corruption and "bring all weapons under the exclusive control of the state," and to build a united, prosperous and strong Iraq "that makes its own political decisions."

The statement comes days after Al-Zaidi issued a package of decisions following investigations into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company. Under the measures, the Iraqi Border Ports Authority is to take over all crossings in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), crude and petroleum product exports require federal Oil Ministry approval, and the ministry will manage its oilfields in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin and Diyala that are under KRI security control.