PMF Leader: Political parties block camp closures

Shafaq News- Nineveh

The head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Falih Al-Fayyadh, accused unnamed political parties on Thursday of blocking the closure of displacement camps, saying they benefit from keeping the camps open despite the completion of procedures to shut them down.

Speaking in the forum "Nineveh… A Present Shaping the Future," Al-Fayyadh noted that improved security in Sinjar has accelerated the return of displaced families to the district. He described the suffering of the Yazidi community as a tragedy, noting that some of its consequences cannot be reversed. “The issue of missing Yazidis remains complex and continues to receive government attention.”

Read more: A witness in white: Iraq’s Sinjar cannot settle for survival alone

Al-Fayyadh said Nineveh could regain its central role in shaping Iraq within the next five years. Mosul is recovering rapidly from the effects of ISIS and is now "more secure than Baghdad and Basra."

110 PMF facilities came under airstrikes during the recent escalation of regional tensions, killing 100 PMF members. The group had successfully mobilized residents in liberated provinces to fight the Islamic State.