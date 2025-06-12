Iraq: Diplomacy key to de-escalating US-Iran nuclear standoff

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reaffirmed Baghdad’s support for nuclear negotiations between Washinghton and Tehran, warning that rising tensions could undermine the chances for a peaceful resolution.

His remarks, released by the PM’s media office, followed a meeting in Baghdad with ambassadors and heads of Arab diplomatic missions. During the gathering, al-Sudani highlighted Iraq’s commitment to facilitating diplomatic efforts that contribute to broader regional security, emphasizing that continued negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain ‘’crucial.’’

He expressed Iraq’s support for “a fair and balanced approach” to US–Iran negotiations that would lead to “positive” outcomes, affirming the continued commitment to fostering agreements that enhance regional stability.

The PM’s statement come just days ahead of the sixth round of nuclear talks scheduled for Sunday in Muscat, according to Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

In preparation, White House envoy Steve Witkoff is set to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to review Tehran’s position on Washington’s latest nuclear proposal. Although Iran has not yet provided a formal response, the US official indicated that the discussions are “increasingly likely to proceed as planned.”

Regarding the Palestinian Cause, al-Sudani identified the unresolved issue as a primary driver of instability across the Middle East, pointing to the war in Gaza as a significant flashpoint, and cautioning that ongoing military operations risk triggering a wider confrontation.

He also urged the international community to increase efforts to prevent what he described as “extensive civilian suffering in Gaza.”

Since the war’s onset on October 7, 2023, Gaza’s Health Ministry has documented more than 55,104 Palestinian deaths—predominantly women and children—and over 127,394 injuries.