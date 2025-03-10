Iran slams US for ending Iraq’s gas exemption: “Crime against humanity”

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the United States’ decision to end Iraq’s exemption for importing gas from Iran, calling it a violation of international law and a “crime against humanity.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, speaking at a press conference covered by Iranian media, said the US action reflected an admission of illegal conduct and accused Washington of disregarding global norms.

“US sanctions lack any legal basis,” Baghaei stated, warning that Washington must bear responsibility for the consequences of its policies.

Baghaei urged regional countries to prioritize their own interests and sovereignty rather than yield to US pressure, emphasizing that Tehran remains in regular contact with Baghdad on the matter.

As for Trump’s letter to Iran, Baghaei noted, “We haven’t received any message from them, and we won’t accept negotiations under threats; the US threat to use force violates international laws and shows the true face of decision-makers in Washington.”

The spokesperson dismissed the warning as nothing new, insisting that “the Iranian people will respond with resilience.”

On Sunday, the US State Department formally ended Iraq’s special exemptions that had allowed Baghdad to purchase Iranian electricity.

For years, Iraq has relied on Iranian gas and electricity imports, especially during peak summer demand, benefiting from periodic US waivers issued multiple times a year.