US advises against Iran travel

Shafaq News – Washington

On Thursday, the US State Department advised American citizens, especially those holding dual nationality, to avoid travel to Iran, citing heightened risks and ongoing regional instability.

In a briefing, spokesperson Tammy Bruce highlighted that Iran continues to detain US citizens arbitrarily, warning that dual nationals face an elevated risk of arrest, harassment, or prolonged detention.

The department further disclosed that at least three US citizens remain imprisoned in Iran on espionage-related charges widely regarded as politically motivated.

These remarks follow a sharp escalation in tensions between the two countries. On June 22, amid the 12-day confrontation between Iran and Israel, the United States carried out a series of airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear sites at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. Iranian officials acknowledged the strikes inflicted “severe damage.”

In response, Tehran launched 14 ballistic missiles targeting Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a key US military facility in the region. President Donald Trump later announced a ceasefire, halting the conflict.

As diplomatic efforts aim to stabilize the situation, Steve Witkoff, the US President’s envoy to the Middle East, indicated plans to meet with Iranian diplomats to resume nuclear talks “next week or so,” though no formal schedule has been set.

However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, reiterated that Tehran had not initiated any request for dialogue, insisting that any negotiations require mutual respect and the complete lifting of sanctions.