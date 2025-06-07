Iran: US travel ban “racist”

Shafaq News/ Iran condemned the United States’ renewed travel ban on Saturday, denouncing it as discriminatory and a violation of international human rights law.

Alireza Hashemi Raja, Director General of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Affairs Abroad, described the restrictions as “racist” and rooted in “supremacist thinking” within US institutions.

He criticized the policy for targeting Iranian nationals based solely on religion and nationality, calling it a clear breach of international legal standards, including equal treatment and non-discrimination.

His remarks followed President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new directive, effective Monday, barring citizens from 12 countries: Iran, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Trump justified the move as necessary for national security and to prevent “foreign terrorist” threats.

Raja also warned the decision could violate international obligations and trigger legal consequences, urging the United Nations and human rights organizations to oppose what he called a politically driven measure that “disenfranchises millions.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will take all necessary steps to safeguard the rights of its citizens abroad,” he vowed.