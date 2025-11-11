Hadi al-Amiri: Iraq has triumphed by holding the elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Hadi al-Amiri, head of the Badr Organization and one of Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) leaders, cast his ballot on Tuesday.

“Today Iraq has won by conducting the elections, and we have great confidence in the Independent High Electoral Commission,” al-Amiri told reporters after voting, emphasizing the importance of broader participation.

The Badr Organization, led by al-Amiri, is running independently with 460 candidates across all provinces—including Sunni-majority areas—after failing to form a pre-election alliance with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Senior Badr figure Hafez al-Saidi explained that the organization plans to secure an autonomous base before re-entering negotiations within the CF, noting that this election has been marked by a lower level of political polarization compared to previous contests and that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has not sought a second term.

Prominent Badr candidates include former Interior Minister Mohammed al-Ghabban (Baghdad), along with Razzaq Sweif, Hamed al-Mousawi, Abu Murtada al-Karbalai, and Ibtisam al-Ardhi.

The group won roughly 22 seats in 2014 within Nouri al-Maliki’s coalition, expanded to about 48 through the Fatah Alliance in 2018, then declined to around 17 in 2021 amid public backlash against armed factions.

