Al-Zaidi orders probe into attack on Kurdistan PM’s office

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi on Monday ordered an investigation to identify the parties behind the attacks targeting the office of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the residence of the Intelligence Agency chief in Erbil.

The investigative committee will trace the sources and launch points of the attacks and examine the circumstances surrounding them, with Al-Zaidi directing that its findings be made public “as soon as possible.”

Earlier today, Iraq’s Parliament condemned the assaults and urged the federal government and relevant security agencies to investigate and take necessary measures.

Read more: Nearly four weeks of attacks on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq